Hundreds participate in the 3rd Avenor Tutu Zo Da Health Walk

More than seven hundred people from all walks of life took part in a 9-kilometer health walk to commemorate the 3rd anniversary of the Avenor Tutu Do Za. The event was held in the capital town of the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly on Saturday, October 19, 2022, on the eve of the Avenor Traditional Council.

As organized by the planners of the well-celebrated festival, the aim of this year’s health walk was in threefold: (1) To raise awareness and profile Avenor Tutu Do Za.

(2) To promote unity among the residents ahead of the climax of the annual festival.

(3) To participate in the movement to promote health and particularly physical activity as part of a healthy, sustainable future.

The event was open to people of all ages, and it attracted chiefs, notably Torgbui Ahiamadorwu Godome III, Torgbui Tali Gafatsi III amongst others, Assembly members, various political party organizations, the leaders of the Akatsi South Youths Parliament, media practitioners, as well as personnel of the various security agencies in town.

The walk which formed part of the 3rd Edition of Avenor Tutu Do Za Festival celebration , titled “empowering and awakening the natives of Avenor to take responsibility towards the development of Avenor,” began and ended at the RC Basic School, with Torgbui Tete Gefu IV, Dufia of Horti, and the CEO of Aimers Africa and Avenor TV, Mr. Eric Agbolosu, stressing the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking to a packed crowd at the R.C. Basic School, Torgbui LadzeKpo Tete Gefu IV , one of the respected Avenor chiefs of Horti, said: “I would like to thank the youths more importantly for recognizing the importance of the festival and rolling out in their numbers, making the event a memorable one.”

There is development in togetherness, and that is why I am here with you because the development of Avenor is always my dream and the dream of my other chiefs, most importantly the overlord of the Avenor Traditional Council.

Physical activity is important to beat noncommunicable diseases (NCDs). “We expect and hope that we will continue to make it an annual-wide movement,” he stated.



There were various social, worker and youth groups in the over Three- hour march which ended at the RC basic school with Stoneboy’s Gidigba song, where a heated aerobic exercise session follow for more than an hour with free NHIS registration and opening of bank account with Winners credit union.

Saturday, November 26, 2022, is scheduled for the climax of the 3rd Avenor Tutu Do Za.