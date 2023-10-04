Hundreds protest against Kurt Okraku’s administration 

With less than a day to the much-anticipated elective congress, a group of individuals, who described themselves as Ghana Football Stakeholders Forum have hit the streets of Accra to protest against the current administration of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The protest, dubbed “RescueTheGFA” is a call against President Kurt Okraku and his administration following what they termed as mismanagement of Ghana’s football ecosystem.

The protesters began at the Ako Adjei roundabout and were expected to head to the secretariat of the GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to submit a petition.