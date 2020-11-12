Some 650 people took to Hamburg’s Jungfernstieg shopping mile on Wednesday to protest coronavirus containment measures.

A police spokeswoman said that participants had violated a number of coronavirus-related measures including the requirements to wear face coverings and maintain a safe distance of 1.5 metres.

Germany is experiencing a severe second wave of coronavirus infections and has imposed a shutdown for the month of November in an effort to contain the outbreak.

The police spokeswoman said local authorities had used water cannon loudspeakers to remind protesters to stick to the restrictions, but had been largely ignored.

The event, dubbed “Aufklaerung zum Thema Corona-Fakten” (Education on the subject of coronavirus facts), was organized by a group that has held anti-coronavirus rallies across the country.

The Querdenken (Lateral Thinking) movement has gained traction in Germany in recent months by arguing that the government’s restrictions encroach on citizens’ rights.