Hundreds throng Accra Polo grounds to catch a glimpse of the World Cup trophy

It was a mega experience at the Accra Polo grounds as hundreds of fans across the country trooped in to witness and take photos with the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup trophy.

The two-day World Cup tour, led by David Trezeguet, former French World Cup winner and ambassador for the 2022 World Cup tournament, was an opportunity for Ghanaians to catch a glimpse of the glittering trophy.

Ghana was the first African country to host the 18-karate trophy as fans shared their excitement having seen the golden prize for the first time since 2014.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, some individuals shared their excitement having seen the trophy for the first time and rallied their support behind the Black Stars ahead of the Mundial.

Mr. Augustine Asamoah, an avid supporter of the Black Stars said he was very excited to witness the trophy for the first time and believed the captain of the side, Andre Ayew could be the messiah for the Ghanaians once again having led the U-20 side to win the trophy.

Madam Hilda Haruna also said ” I am excited to be here not because of anything but to witness the world cup live here in Ghana and also throw my support to the Black Stars of Ghana, it’s tough but i believe we can bring the trophy home.”

Some other officials also had a few to say as the two-day tour finally came to an end with an after party for fans.

The Black Stars of Ghana having beaten rivals Nigeria to qualify for the world tournament, would seek to progress beyond the group stage.

Ghana is paired with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

The 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup tournament would commence on November 20,2022 to December 20 with 32 teams battle for the coveted ultimate prize.