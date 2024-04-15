Hundreds Turn Up For Lawyer Ralph’s Amansie Youth Project As Poano Electoral Area Goes Agog

The youth of the Poano Electoral Area in the Bekwai Constituency of the Ashanti Region could not help but embrace and jump on the blistering euphoria that accompanied the Phase 2 of the AMANSIE YOUTH PROJECT Skills Training initiative currently ongoing under the leadership of the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Bekwai Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei.

Amansie Youth Project Phase 2 is successfully underway in the Poano Zone.

Over 500 participants are currently undergoing free skills training in various career and self-employment and financial development and empowerment.

Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei through his foundation, Ralph Poku-Adusei Foundation (RPAF) last week officially opened an entrepreneurial and income-generating skills training programme for the residents of Amansie in Bekwai, Ashanti Region.

The training dubbed The Amansie Youth Project Phase 2 is designed to empower the youth to become financially dependent.

This initiative is being held in collaboration with the Ralph Poku-Adusei Foundation and Gateway Skills Training Enterprise.

The event comes with a skill acquisition advantage that would transform the lives of the youth of Bekwai and beyond.

Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei believes strongly that self-employment skills training equips individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed in managing their own businesses or freelancing their careers.

It is also a free service with no charge, exclusively open to the people of Bekwai.

It would be recalled that the maiden edition in 2023 recorded a huge success which massively contributed to reducing unemployment challenges.

In 2023, the training programme attracted over 2,000 participants on the first day alone.

They undertook training in the making of washing detergents, floor cleaning fluids, bleach, shower gel, shampoo, conditioner, hair food, afterwash, liquid soap, wig weaving, bio digester operation and bead making.

Mercy, a Beneficiary of Amansie Youth Skills Training Project 2023 shared her experiences With Participants Of 2024 Phase 2 Edition.

Mercy gave an insightful testimony of how the free training has helped her.

She encouraged other participants to take the free training very seriously to ensure that they can make a living out of it.

This is what Mercy had to share:

“I am honored to stand before you as a beneficiary of the Youth AMANSIE YOUTH PROJECT Skills Training program.

Today, I stand here as a testament to the impact of investing in youth skills development. I am ready to contribute to society, to use my skills to make a difference, and to inspire other young people to believe in themselves and their potential.

I am immensely grateful to Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei Foundation and his partners for this opportunity, and I pledge to continue striving for excellence and giving back to my community.

This opportunity has not only equipped me with valuable skills but has also transformed my perspective on life.

…..Before joining this program, I felt lost and uncertain about my future. But through the guidance and support of the trainers, I discovered my passion and built upon it.

I learned not only technical skills but also essential soft skills like teamwork, communication, and problem-solving.

…..The hands-on experience and practical learning approach of this program have been instrumental in my growth.

I have gained confidence in my abilities and developed a strong sense of determination to pursue my dreams.

Moreover, the program fostered a sense of community among us beneficiaries.

We supported each other, shared ideas, and celebrated each other’s successes.

This camaraderie made the learning journey even more enriching and memorable.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5ywadasZQP/?igsh=bXI5MmlubTI3dzh4

From the 8th to the 26th of April, 2024, this initiative is moving across various zones:

• Zone 1: Bogyawe on the 8th and 9th

• Zone 2: Dotom on the 11th and 12th

• Zone 3: Poano on the 15th and 16th

• Zone 4: Anwiankwanta on the 18th and 19th

• Zone 5: Senfi on the 22nd and 23rd

• Zone 6: Kokofu on the 25th and 26th

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in three distinct training models:

Model 1: Detergents

• Learn to craft essential household products including liquid soap, shower gel, washing powder, after wash, and Power Zone.

Model 2: Pastries & Drink

• Delve into the art of pastry making with sessions on meat pie, cake making, shortbread, Prekese drink, and Sobolo.

Model 3: Farming

• Explore sustainable agricultural practices with modules on snail farming, mushroom farming, fish farming (catfish/tilapia), and a bonus session on bio-digester technology.

All participants will celebrate their achievements on May 1st, 2024, as they graduate equipped with valuable skills ready for application.

This initiative promises to be educative, impactful, and all-inclusive.

To secure your spot and for further information, please contact 0262287728 or 0244864380.

About The RPA Foundation

The Ralph Poku-Adusei Foundation was born out of the lawyer’s deep sense of belonging to the Bekwai community and his unwavering dedication to give back to the community that helped shape him in his formative years.

This deep-seated desire was birthed unofficially in 2015 and officially in 2018 and has since given back to the Bekwai community in multiple ways.

Through the help of God and the immense support of the people in Bekwai, the foundation has embarked on several social intervention programs within the community.

Among the interventions the foundation has made are donations of food, cash donations, renovation of an office complex for the Ghana Ambulance Service, and support for the zongo and Muslim communities in Bekwai.