Hungarian Ambassador calls on Sanitation Minister

Mr Tamás Endre Fehér, the Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana, has paid a courtesy call on Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, to introduce himself as the new Ambassador to the country.

Mr Fehér who called on the Minister at her office gave assurances of the Hungarian Government’s commitment to offering support to the Ministry.

He said the Hungarian Government had built and commissioned the first Water Treatment Plant in Kumasi as one of the flagships of their water projects in the country.

The Ambassador said another water project had been commissioned in Dambai in the Oti Region with two others yet to be commissioned in Tamale and Takoradi.

He said they had been tendering for another water project at Kwanyako in the Central Region with the Ghana Water Company Limited, which would involve the construction and reconstruction of about 500 kilometers of pipelines and a reservoir of about 10,250 cubic meters and boost the cleaning facility to up to 10,000 cubic meters.

According to him, the Hungarian Export-Import (EXIM) Bank would finance the project with some $200,000 after the feasibility study had been completed by Hungarian and Turkish companies working on the project.

‘‘The future is bright with many projects uprising,’’ he said.

Mr Fehér said he would inspect the progress of work on the Kumasi Water Treatment Plant soon, stressing that the most important pillars of their cooperation had been water management.

He said the Hungarian Government was also donating some 800,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Ghana as part of its cooperation with the country.

Madam Dapaah who welcomed Mr Fehér said the provision of clean and safe water had been a priority to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, and was optimistic that the Government’s agenda of providing water for all of its citizens, would be achieved.

The President, she said, had been a co-chair of the Sustainable Development Goals Advocates and had a special interest in water and sanitation, hence, the creation of the Ministry responsible for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

The Minister explained that Government was working with the Hungarian EXIM Bank on the Dambai Water Project in the Oti Region, and my visit to Hungary, “I was enthused by the cleaning of polluted water in Hungary and having a replica in the country is a must,” she added.