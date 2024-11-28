Hungary Supports Strengthening Morocco-EU Strategic Partnership

Hungary, which chairs the Council of the European Union until December 31, reaffirmed its steadfast position in favor of strengthening the strategic partnership between Morocco and the European Union (EU), according to the Joint Statement signed in Rabat on Wednesday, following a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Péter Szijjártó.

The Hungarian minister, on a visit to the Kingdom, reiterated his country’s constant position in favor of strengthening the strategic partnership between Morocco and the EU, reaffirming his country’s commitment to working to serve its interests, by strengthening ties and extending cooperation with Morocco to new fields.

For its part, “Morocco welcomed the success of the Hungarian Chairmanship of the Council of the European Union and the adoption of the Budapest Declaration on the new European agreement on competitiveness,” according to the joint statement.