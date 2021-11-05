Hungary’s Orban offers corridor for refugees – if West wants it

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has offered to open westward corridors for refugees and migrants through his country if the West so desires.

“If you need them, take them,” he said in a radio interview on Friday.

He also said he believed that the various coronavirus variants were being brought in by migrants, but did not provide any evidence for this.

The right-wing nationalist Orban, who has governed Hungary since 2010, has made it virtually impossible for anyone to apply for asylum in his country, which is a member of the European Union.

In 2015, he had a metal fence erected on the border with neighbouring Serbia to the south.

Refugees and migrants apprehended in Hungary are deported back to Serbia by the authorities without further proceedings. Human rights activists and the UN refugee agency UNHCR describe the practice as illegal.

According to the EU, Hungary’s asylum policy violates European and international law. Several infringement proceedings have therefore been initiated against the Central European country.