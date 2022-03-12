Hunger Project-Ghana Advocates For Prioritization Of Health Needs Of Women

The Hunger Project- Ghana (THP-G), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) working with communities towards a sustainable end to hunger in Ghana, is advocating for the prioritization of health needs of women.

Mr Samuel Afrane, Country Director of the THP-G, who made the call, said it was important to safeguard the health needs of women for their contributions to national development.

He was speaking at a free breast screening exercise at Bompata in the Asante-Akim South Municipality as part of efforts to recognise and appreciate the role of women in the socio-economic development of the country.

The exercise, which was organised in collaboration with the Breast Care International (BCI) also provided opportunity for participants to be educated on regular self-examination to ensure early detection of breast cancer.

Hundreds of women from Bompata and its surrounding communities such as Wankyi, Adomfe, Kurofa and Asankare showed up to have their breasts examined by a team of professionals from BCI.

Mr Afrane acknowledged the critical role of women in all spheres of life and stressed the need to create equal opportunities for them to strive in their endeavours for a better world.

He underlined the need to economically empower them and involve them in decision-making at all levels as a strategy to break the gender bias.

The Country Director, also spoke against discrimination against the girl child even at home and school, saying that such practices were inimical to building their confidence and potentials.

He encouraged women to compete for leadership positions in order not to be left out of decision-making which often affected them.

He called for urgent steps to hasten the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill to help create conducive environment for women, eliminate biases, and enhance the participation of women in national development.

Dr Beatrice Wiafe-Addai, Chief Executive Officer of BCI, cautioned women against the use of unapproved herbal concoctions and drugs for the treatment of breast and cervical cancers.

She said they should undertake regular self -examination of their breast and seek early treatment at hospitals if they found any abnormality in their breasts.

Dr Wiafe-Addai said even though the cause of the disease was still not known, women should be aware of the risk factors and work towards its prevention.

Some of the risk factors include, according to her, were a woman with a family history, early or late menstruation, infected breast, giving birth to only one child and childlessness.

She said the disease was real with a high prevalence rate worldwide and debunked the notion that it was caused by witchcraft, saying that “this erroneous perception prevents most women from seeking early treatment”.

She advised women to seek credible and certified information on the disease and endeavour to propagate the message.