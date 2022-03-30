Huni-Valley Health Centre To Receive Support From Damang Mine

GoldFields Ghana Limited (GFGL), Damang Mine will soon construct doctors and nurses’ quarters for Huni-Valley health centre in the Western Region.

The project, when completed, would help provide decent accommodation for health personnel who work in that facility.

In addition, the Mine through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has decided to fence the facility to protect both patients and health personnel from criminals.

Mr Abdel-Razak Yakubu, Community Affairs and Stakeholder Engagement Manager (GFGL), Damang Mine, told the Ghana News Agency when the company organised its first quarter Community Consultative Committee meeting at Damang.

He explained that “the project was two separate units, and each would house about four families, and is a Storey building and would be attached to the Huni-Valley health center.

“The Municipal Director of Health Services in Prestea Huni-Valley has requested that we add a laboratory to it. The projects that we do come from the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation the budget is fixed but as and when production goes up and we get more revenue such projects can be considered as well” he added.

Highlighting some of the projects they were undertaking, he stated that, tarring of the internal roads at Damang were ongoing, the 350-bed female dormitory at Huni-Valley Senior High School as well as the external work on the Aboso health centre was about 76 and 72 per cent complete, respectively.

He also mentioned that the construction of the Bompieso community centre was about 48 per cent completed, while the culvert at Togbe junction-Asuogya had been done.

Mr Yakubu said furnishing and external works on the four unit classroom block at Togbe junction had been completed and the Mine had also provided them with learning materials.

Also, he presented projects that the Mine had planned to implement within the year for its host communities, challenges in their operation and gave account of the various programmes and projects they promised to execute in the pervious year.

He thanked the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), for Prestea Huni-Valley, assembly members, chiefs, queen mothers, unit committee and youth chair persons within the Mines host communities for their support since the inception of the Mine.

The MCE for Prestea Huni-Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani, expressed gratitude to the management of Damang Mine for providing their host communities with good roads, potable and safe drinking water, access to jobs, infrastructure, and other amenities to help improve upon their standard of living.

He encouraged the Mine to continue to empower their host communities to enable them sustain their lives when the Mine was no more.