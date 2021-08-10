Hunt on for contacts after Marburg virus outbreak reported in Guinea

An outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus has broken out in the western African country of Guinea, the World Health Organization reported late Monday.

This is the first time Marburg has broken out in this part of Africa and comes only two months after the country beat back an outbreak of Ebola.

Marburg was detected in Gueckedou prefecture in a patient who has since died. The first tests were done by Senegal’s Pasteur Institute and a search for people who came into contact with the deceased is now under way.

However, efforts to keep Marburg under control will be made difficult by the ongoing focus on controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

Marburg is spread by bats and usually leads to elevated fever and internal bleeding, meaning it works similarly to Ebola. It is considered highly infectious and is transferred between people via bodily fluids.

There are currently no vaccinations or antiviral medications available to combat Marburg, according to the WHO.