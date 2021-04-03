Kwaku Atimba, a 36- year- old man has been allegedly mistaken for game and shot to death in a hunting expedition at Kplesu, near Krachi in the East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The deceased reportedly went to his usual hunting and was expecting to come home the following day but never appeared.

Madam Dora Chake, wife of the deceased, not hearing from him for about four days, informed traditional leaders of the disappearance.

The news went viral and a search party was dispatched to the forest, who discovered the lifeless body of the deceased with multiple gun-shot wounds in a thicket.

Official complaints have been made by the community to Tokuroano Police Service and the decomposing body taken to WoraWora hospital morgue for preservation, while wwaiting for autopsy to assist the Police investigations.
The deceased left behind a four-month old pregnant wife and three children.

Mr Nkrumah Kwadjo Nsanyan, the Assemblyman of the Area told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the sudden death of the deceased had impoverished the family and the community.

The Assemblyman said four young men were shot dead in similar fashions in the past by unknown gunmen in the same forest.

He said the wife who is unemployed would need support to cater for the children and therefore appealed to the Department of Social Welfare to extend a humanitarian hand to the family by putting the family on the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleAflao Court remands man accused of beating wife to death
Next articleThe year of roads, myths or reality?
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here