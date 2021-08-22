Hurricane Henri downgraded to tropical storm; some relief for US

The US National Hurricane Center has downgraded Hurricane Henri, off the north-east coast of the United States, to a tropical storm, bringing some relief to those in the weather front’s path.

The centre says that Henri is expected to make landfall in the late morning or early afternoon as a “strong tropical storm” and then weaken rapidly.

The maximum wind speed is currently 110 kilometres per hour. Dangerous storm surges, heavy rain and strong gusts are expected in the coastal region. Power outages are also expected.