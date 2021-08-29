Hurricane Ida gains power to become category four storm

Hurricane Ida has been upgraded to a category four storm, on a scale where five is the highest, according to National Hurricane Center statement on Sunday.

The storm is expected to bring winds of up to 215 kilometres per hour.

The state of Louisiana and the city of New Orleans should brace for heavy rain, a “life-threatening storm surge,” catastrophic wind gusts and extended power outages, the NHC said.

Hurricane Ida is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, 16 years to the day since the state was battered by hurricane Katrina.

Katrina caused the deaths of more than 1,800 people, alongside catastrophic damage and flooding in and around New Orleans.

Billions of dollars have been invested in flood protection for the region since then.