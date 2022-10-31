Husbands urged not to divorce over breast Cancer

Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Breast Care International (BCI) has urged husbands not to divorce their wives over breast cancer.

This is because breast cancer patients need the support of the family, especially their husbands during those difficult moments.

Dr Wiafe was addressing staff of Delta Airlines and Women in Aviation during a talk and free breast screening to mark the annual breast cancer awareness month celebration in October.

She said what husbands could do was to help their spouses to get early treatment and not divorce, stressing that the disease is curable.

Dr Wiafe, also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals, called for the enrolment of breast cancer patients on the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme.

She said that had become necessary because many poor and vulnerable women were dying with the disease because they could not afford the treatment.

Dr Wiafe said it was unacceptable for 2,000 women to die out of the 4,600 diagnosed, stressing that they should be supported because breast cancer was treatable.

Madam Sarah D. Annan, Operational Service Manager, Delta Airlines, commended BCI for partnering her outfit to screen 65,000 people over the years with many suspected cases found.

She said Delta Airlines had supported breast cancer awareness since 2005 with USD24 million and funded 85 different research projects.

Madam Cynthia Kukah, Treasurer, Women in Aviation, praised Dr Wiafe for creating the needed awareness on breast cancer among Ghanaians, men and youth, especially those in rural areas.