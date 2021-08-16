Hwakpo Land Saga: Court Rules For Akwerh Family

The Tema High Court has entered judgment in favour of George A. Akwerh, the Head of the Akwerh family of Hwakpo, seeking an order to possess a vast plot of land bordering the four cardinals at Hwakpo.

Through his counsel, Sarah Coleman (Ms) for Modesto Kpodovia Esq., the plaintiff caused the suit-E1/143/2014-to be filed on July 25, 2014, and on May 28, 2021.

The Court, presided over by Her Ladyship Mrs. Elizabeth Ankumah J., gave its judgment, giving the reliefs the plaintiff sought.

The reliefs are: “Declaration that all the piece or parcel of land situated lying and being at Hwakpo Ada in the Dangme East District, in the Greater Accra Region, and bounded on the North by land measuring a total distance of 6,045.7 feet more or less on the East by land measuring a total distance of 7,252.8 feet more or less on the South by land measuring a total distance of 8,164.1 feet more or less on the West by land measuring a total distance of 2,895.2 feet more or less and containing an approximate area of 891.446 acres or 360.768 hectare more or less which piece of land is more particularly delineated on the plan attached hereto and thereon shown edged pink, which shows the relevant measurements is the property of the Akwerh family of Hwakpo.

“Recover of possession of plot of land situated and lying at Hwakpo Ada, perpetual injunction restraining the defendants and any other persons from entering or interfering with the said property, an order ejecting the defendants from the property immediately and cost.”

The Defendants were Nene Jonathan T.A Addo III, chief of Addokope, Nene Addie, Samuel Asamannuyuah, Julitseh Buer Klofia, Oblitey Asamanuyah (deceased) and Madam Afimah.

The rest were Nyamidiueh Addi (sub. Benjamin Senor Adi), Tetteh-Kpoh Adi, Madam Aguyo Buertey, George Asamanuyuah, Buertey Asamanuyuah (deceased) and Foreman Addi all from Addokope.

The Court, on paragraph 17, where the judgment begins, partly said: “However, no evidence was led to establish the fact that the defendants disposed the plaintiff family from the disputed land and then possessed it for over 12 years. The 1st, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th and 10th defendants’ counterclaim fails.”

In view of that, the Court granted all four reliefs the plaintiff sought for, and awarded cost of GHȻ25,000 against Nene Jonathan T. A. Addo III, Samuel Asamannuyuah, Julitseh Buer Klofia, Nyamidiueh Addi (sub. Benjamin Senior Adi), Tetteh-Kpoh Adi and George Asamanuyuah; 1st, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th and 10th Defendants respectively, jointly and severally.

The 18-page judicial document was certified by the Registrar of the Land Division of the Tema High Court.