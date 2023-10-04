Hwakpo Presby @75, Men Of God Charged To Speak Truth To Politicians

The Hwakpo Trinity Presbyterian church in the Ada West District has marked its 75th anniversary and dedication of a church building with a call on Men of God to master the courage to tell politicians the truth when they call on them in the supreme interest of the country.

Senior Presbytor of the Hwakpo Trinity Presbyterian Church, Michael Tsiani Okumo, who addressed the congregation charged leadership of the Christian faith to consider the Supreme interest of the nation and its citizenry to whip politicians into line by drawing their attention to what is expected of them which will inure to the benefit of the generality of Ghanaians.

He went on to advise churches not to offer their platforms for politicians to brainwash Ghanaians into making uninformed decisions with dire consequences, however, stressing the need to insulate the church from partizan politics which he believes eventually breeds division.

Catechist of the Hwakpo Trinity Presbyterian Church, Christian Tetteh Caesar, who on the other hand says good numbers of politicians are in the churches tasked Christians to rather take up political positions to right the wrongs, bemoaning the recalcitrant posturing of politicians in the face of the numerous advise.

Mr. Caesar reminded the public to scrutinise messages of various politicians who will come to them for an informed decision as the electioneering year beckons.

The Mankralo of the Ada Traditional Council, Nene Agudey Obitchere lll who chaired the occasion reminisce the contribution of the church over the years, saying the church plays a major role in development at all levels hence the need for the church to continue in upholding its mandate. He congratulated the Presbyterian church for its role in the development of the traditional area and the people.

Speaking in an interview, the Stool father of Hwakpo and a member of the Presbyterian church, Gideon Carlos Ackwerh was full of praise to the leadership of the church and members for their dedication to God and building of the moral fiber of the Hwakpo community. He equally pledged the community’s support to the church and admonished the youth to take things of God seriously and obey his commandments for a better life.

Established some 75 years ago, the Hwakpo Trinity Presbyterian Church has gone through several transformations till its current state when it can now boast of a befitting church building as envisaged by leadership of the church and generous support from church members. The church with it focus of winning souls to Christ and transforming society is set to do more to impact positively on the Hwakpo community going into the future.

It was a moment of great joy to the members of the church when leadership and high profiled dignitaries dedicated the church building to the glory of God.

“Its a joy to be part and witness the 75th anniversary of our local church, this is a charge to us to also ensure we also hand over a great church to the future generations” a member remarked.