Hwakpo Presby launches 75th anniversary

75 years of exploit in Evangelism and touching lives of the people in Ada-Hwakpo has been launched with a call on Christians to live examplinary that will transform society for the better.

A Reverend Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Samuel Amatey Ayitah, who made the call is worried the clergy is becoming a disappointment to the Ghanaian society.

According to him, society is rather influencing the church instead of the other way, breeding negativities in the society.

Rev. Amartey Ayitah in addressing the church at the anniversary launch of the Hwakpo Presbyterian Church in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region noted the church has failed in its mandate to transform society, instead, society has unfortunately infiltrated the church with circularism breeding all sort of social vices that have saddled the country.

The Clergyman was worried about how criminal activities abound in the society making morality a scarce commodity presently in the face of Christian Population who owe it a responsibility to permeate the society with their moral teachings.

The worried clergyman charged not only the clergy, but every individual who call themselves christians to redirect the narrative.

An entrepreneur and youth activist, Gideon Carlos Ackwerh, sought the occasion to call on the central government to put a conscious and calculative systems in place as it charges the youth to venture into entrepreneurship.

Mr. Ackwerh noted that in Ada for instance, a lot of the youth farm during the rainy season and experience glut most often and go idle during the dry season due to the lack of water for their crops.

He in view of this appealed to the government to provide the area with dugouts for farmers as well as a mini fruit and vegetable processing factories to encourage all year round farming and also process the produce to prevent post harvest losses.