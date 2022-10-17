Hwidaa community gets potable water

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has inaugurated a 410,000-litre borehole facility for the people of Hwidaa in the Ahafo Ano South District.

The facility forms part of the Pro-Poor Water Projects being carried out by the Commission in partnership with the Ghana Water Company, to support deprived communities with potable water.

Already, a total of 305 water projects have been inaugurated in some deprived communities across the country.

Mr Amidu Issahaku, Deputy Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, speaking at the ceremony, said Ghana was living up to the global target of improving health and sustainable water supply and sanitation for all.

He said PURC was doing a lot in complimenting government’s efforts at providing potable water in every community in the country.

Mr Issahaku said water was one of the earth’s essential resources and so water bodies must be protected from environmental activities such as illegal mining.

This, he said was a collective responsibility, adding that “the future generation would curse us if we do not resolve water pollution in the country”.

Dr Ishmael Ackah, Executive Secretary of PURC, said the Commission would be providing additional 120 boreholes in other communities, which were also in need of water.

He said the key function of PURC was to provide guidelines for rates to be charged for the provision of utility services and also implementing pro-poor projects.

He advised the community to take good care of the facility and maintain it properly.

Mr Kwadwo Frimpong Bonsu, District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area said the Assembly, through its share of the Common Fund, had provided six boreholes in the district, while most of the roads in the area had been put to good shape.

He urged the community to support government in providing more infrastructure for them.

Madam Faustina Boakye, Chief Manager at the GWLC, said the company would continue to work with the PURC to help achieve the universal access to water supply and access to safe water was access to life and entreated the community to use water wisely.

Nana Asiedu Barima, Chief of Hwidaa, reiterated Madam Boakye’s call for the community members to use water wisely and called on other stakeholders to come on board to develop the community.