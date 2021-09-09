Hybrid solar power for Grande Côte Opérations’s

Grande Côte Opérations (GCO), a subsidiary of the Eramet Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CrossBoundary Energy for the construction of a 13 MW hybrid solar power station with 8 MW battery storage.

Dedicated to the Diogo industrial site (north-western Senegal) for the production of mineral sands, this solar power station is scheduled to be commissioned in early 2023. Its renewable energy will help improve GCO’s carbon footprint and reinforce its ISO 50001 approach.

This is a first that reinforces the company’s commitment to the climate, in line with that of the Eramet Group, which has set itself the objective (Science Based Targets – SBT) of reducing the CO2 emissions (scope 1 and 2) of its activities by 40% by 2035 (based on 2019).

CrossBoundary Energy will design, build and operate the plant, which will generate all the renewable energy for GCO through a 15-year distribution contract.

Guillaume Kurek, CEO of Grande Côte Operations, said: “The clean, renewable and available energy from this hybrid plant will contribute to GCO’s environmental and economic performance. The environmental value of the titanium and zircon raw materials that GCO produces will be positively impacted.

This concrete commitment to low-carbon energy reflects the values and ambition of the GCO and Eramet Group teams to provide solutions to the vital climate challenge and to the living well together”.

Matthew Fredericks, Director of Business Development for Mining, CrossBoundary Energy, said, “We are excited to announce this MOU as the start of our long-term partnership with Grande Côte Operations Mineral Sands.

CrossBoundary Energy’s flexible, fast, all-equity funded approach and implementation partner juwi’s international track record in hybrid power system construction for mines are the ideal combination to deliver this complex project. We look forward to getting to work alongside GCO’s team on the next phase.”