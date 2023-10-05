Hydrobox And SolarNow’s Hybrid Power Plant Energizes Kirinyaga County

Today, at REFA – Renewable Energy Forum Africa, a renewable energy investment forum organized by AFSIA and SolarPower Europe, Hydrobox (www.hydrobox.africa) and SolarNow were happy to announce the successful commissioning of their first hybrid solar + hydro power plant built near Baricho town, Kirinyaga County.

The Gitwamba power plant was designed as a hybrid hydro and solar power plant. This is because the flow rate of the river differs a lot between the dry and rainy seasons. The solar system provides additional power during the dry season, while the hydro plant provides additional capacity during the rainy season, providing the customers in Kirinyaga County with a stable base load day and night.

This combination provides stable electrical output throughout the year, regardless of the dry or rainy season. This combines the best of both worlds and mitigates the effects of climate change, which makes the seasons more unpredictable.

The Gitwamba hydropower plant has a capacity of 170 kW. The hydropower component has an installed capacity of 50 kW at a design flow of 0.65 m3/s. The solar component has an installed capacity of 150 kWp and a capacity of 120 kVA (120 kW).

The partners decided to join forces on this innovative project.