Russia’s State Research Center NAMI developed a hydrogen-powered luxury car Aurus, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday.

Batch production of the Aurus Senat convertibles was launched at a factory in Tatarstan’s town of Yelabuga. The producer earlier said that the cost of a car in the basic configuration would total 18 million rubles ($245,160).

“Aurus today is not a figure of speech, it is the one and only in the world (in its class) who has a developed laboratory sample on a hydrogen carrier,” Manturov said at the launch ceremony.

Aurus is part of the Kortezh project implemented by NAMI jointly with the Russian Sollers carmaker and the Tawazun Foundation from the United Arab Emirates.

SPUTNIK NEWS SERVICE
https://sputniknews.com/

