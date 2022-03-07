Hydroxyurea Proves Effective For Treatment For Sickle Cell Disease – Prof Odame

Professor Isaac Odame, the Medical Director, Global Sickle Cell Disease Network, says Hydroxyurea drugs have proven to be effective for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

He said the drug was cost effective, accessible and proven to improve the quality of life of patients and called on the Government to absorb the medication into the National Health Insurance Scheme for universal health coverage.

Prof Odame said this in Accra at the Eighth Konuah, Halm-Addo, Awuletey, Alema Memorial Lecture, on the topic: “Hydroxyurea Treatment for Sickle Cell Disease in Ghana, Bringing Comfort to Many.”

Hydroxyurea makes the red blood cells bigger, helps them to stay rounder and more flexible, thus making them less likely to turn into sickle shape. This, the medicine does by increasing a special kind of hemoglobin called Hemoglobin F.

The Professor advised the public to demystify the notion that the disease was a curse and infectious but rather inherited and curable.

In October 2018, the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority granted marketing authorization to Novartis Hydroxyurea, making it the first time hydroxyurea would be available in the country.

A recent study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, indicated that hydroxyurea treatment is effective and safe in children with the disease in sub-Saharan Africa and reduces the incidence of pain events, malaria, blood transfusions, and death.

Prof Odame said the drug had proven efficacious in reducing pain episodes and other complications of the disease.

The highest standard of care for people with sickle cell started with early diagnosis through newborn screening followed by penicillin prophylaxis to prevent early death from infection, and then the hydroxyurea therapy to ease the pain, prevent other complications and improve quality of life.

He said the sickle cell disease was recognised by the World Health Organisation as a public health priority and a neglected health problem in sub-Saharan Africa.

Approximately 80 per cent of individuals with the disease, globally, were born in sub-Saharan Africa, and there was evidence to suggest that more than half of affected individuals may die before the age of five due to preventable complications, Prof Odame said.

In Ghana, it is estimated that 15,000 babies are born with sickle cell disease every year.

Mr Ofoe Fiamewhle, the Headmaster of Accra Academy, said the lectures were instituted by Mr V.B. Freeman in 1991, during his tenure as the Headmaster of the school, to honour personalities who had contributed to the growth of the school.