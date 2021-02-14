GEONAA Music Consult in collaboration with its partners will organize a 12-week reality show to showcase different types of music genres in Ghana.

Dubbed “Magnificat”, it seeks to unearth talented soloists, whiles giving them the platform to showcase their talents, would be held in Accra.

The event would have 10 contestants participating in the competition, which would be pure fun, and excitement.

Mr George Edzie Chief Executive Officer of GEONAA Music Consult said Magnificat would entertain, edify and educate all during the show.

He said Ghanaians should be ready for the soul touching and fun filled event, adding that the show had come to stay.

The show would be live on Facebook and other social media platforms.

The show is powered by GEONAA music consult, organizers of the Ghana meets Naija Choral Show.