Hypertension and Diabetes Impacting Ghana’s Workforce, Study Finds

A recent study by healthcare service provider RiviaCo has revealed that poor health, particularly hypertension and diabetes, is severely impacting productivity in Ghana.

The research, which analyzed blood donation drives and health screenings, found that a large portion of the country’s workforce is grappling with chronic health conditions that significantly hinder economic performance.

According to RiviaCo, 54 percent of Ghana’s labor force aged between 27 and 62 is highly hypertensive, with a particularly concerning 68 percent of men affected. Additionally, the study revealed that 37 percent of the workforce suffers from diabetes, while kidney disease and cancer impact 23 percent and 26 percent, respectively. Mental health issues, including work-related stress, contribute to an alarming 36 percent unproductivity rate among employees.

The findings also highlight the serious issue of undiagnosed or poorly managed chronic conditions, with 50 percent of the sample population of 80,000 working people unaware of their diabetes. The study also points to a rising incidence of kidney disease among the male workforce, which is largely attributed to lifestyle choices such as high-salt diets, excessive alcohol consumption, and the misuse of stimulants.

RiviaCo argues that healthcare is often treated as a cost rather than an investment, unlike other aspects of life like education or housing. The company emphasizes that prioritizing employee health is crucial for both business and national economic prosperity. “Health is the cornerstone of productivity,” said RiviaCo in a statement. “Access to proactive healthcare, including early diagnosis, routine health checks, workplace wellness, and stress management programs, should be key priorities for businesses and employers.”

Investing in health can provide significant benefits for businesses, individuals, and the economy. Early diagnosis and intervention for preventable conditions such as hypertension and diabetes can help reclaim up to 20 percent of lost productivity, leading to millions in recovered revenue for businesses annually.

Throughout 2024, RiviaCo collected over 400,000 data points across various health parameters, highlighting the urgent need for action to address these health issues in the workforce. The data underscores the connection between physical and mental health and overall productivity, further reinforcing the case for prioritizing employee wellness programs to improve business outcomes and foster long-term economic growth.

As businesses, governments, and individuals face the reality of health-related challenges in the workforce, RiviaCo’s study urges a shift towards more comprehensive healthcare systems and preventive care to enhance productivity and secure a healthier, more prosperous future for the country.