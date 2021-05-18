Hypertension Day

As the world marks the Hypertension Day, PATH Ghana is collaborating with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to improve health outcomes for people living with hypertension in Ghana.

PATH Ghana is an international organisation that drives transformative innovation to save lives and improve health, especially among women and children.

It is an implementing partner of the Healthy Heart Africa Programme, which is supporting the GHS to establish wellness clinics in its facilities to encourage regular checks among the population.

Funded by AstraZeneca, the Healthy Heart Africa Programme seeks to tackle hypertension and increased burden of cardiovascular diseases across Africa.

Dr Robert Yeboah, the Senior Technical Advisor, Non-Communicable Diseases of PATH Ghana, announced this at the launch of the World Hypertension Day in Kumasi.

He said cardiovascular diseases, including hypertension, accounted for approximately 17.9 million non-communicable diseases deaths worldwide, annually.

He said the Day offered an opportunity to raise awareness on the dangers of elevated blood pressure and accelerate efforts at prevention, screening, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment for hypertension.

Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang, the Regional Director of Health Services, said hypertension was one of the major public health problems that required sustained awareness creation.

He said hypertension was hitherto prevalent among the aged but the trend was changing as young adults of 25 to 30 years were being diagnosed with hypertension.

“Currently, the incidence of hypertension among young adults is becoming increasingly worrying because now we are seeing hypertension in 25 years and 30 years,” he said.

He said the awareness for hypertension in Ghana was very low with only 37 per cent of women and 14 per cent of men aware of their high blood pressure status and called for regular health check-ups to avert needless deaths.

A total of 106,626 cases of hypertension were recorded in the Ashanti Region in 2020, Dr Tinkorang said, being one of the highest in the country.

He said the Day was an opportunity to step up advocacy and public education and reaffirmed the GHS’ commitment to reducing non-communicable diseases in the Region.

The 2021 World Hypertension Day is being celebrated on the theme: “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer”.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleCPP bares teeth on cancellation of its programmes on Atinka TV
Next articleNorthern Region CNC intensifies COVID-19 education through drama
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here