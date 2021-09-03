Hytera Signs USD 30 Million Contract with Shenzhen Metro Line 12 to Provide Integrated Communication Solutions

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5Gsignals–Hytera, a global leading provider of Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) solutions, has signed a new contract worth USD 30 million to provide the entire integrated communication solutions with systems, equipment, terminals and services for Shenzhen Metro Line 12.





In the last few years, Hytera has supported five metro lines (Line 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11) in Shenzhen with its TETRA and PDT on-board systems plus a host of value-added services of secure radio communications to improve dispatching and operation efficiency.

Lines 7, 9, and 11 cover 107 kilometers with 68 stations, which each plays an important role in the public transportation of Shenzhen’s urban districts. Line 11, in particular, serves as both the airport line and the Guangzhou-Shenzhen intercity rail line. Hytera provides a complete 800M TETRA digital trunking solution including DIB R5 base stations, on-board mobile radios and handheld radios, as well as a 400M PDT station management system, which enables effective communication, dispatching and voice recording across the control center, train drivers, and station operation staff.

As the first metro lines with full coverage of 5G signals in China, Lines 6 and 10 cover a length of 78.7 kilometers with 47 stations, including the busiest metro interchange stations in Shenzhen. The objective is to cover as wide an area as possible and also provide easy connections to other metro lines, railway stations and surrounding cities. Hytera applied both 800M TETRA solution and 400M PDT solution to provide reliable voice and data communication across control centers, station operators, train drivers and maintenance personnel, allowing individual and group voice calls with on-board terminals and handheld radios.

These solutions have improved both the management for the metro system operators as well as the services offered to the public.

At present, Hytera’s communication solutions for transportation have served more than 10 cities in China. As one of the local high-tech enterprises in Shenzhen, Hytera will make greater effort to contribute to Shenzhen’s construction of metros, railways, transportation, airports and other city infrastructures.

For more information about Hytera transportation solutions, please visit: https://bit.ly/2VcZ2ar

