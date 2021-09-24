Hyundai appoints Andrew Roberts as VP to lead global PR

Hyundai Motor (HYMLF.OB), a multinational automotive manufacturer, on Friday announced the appointment of Andrew Roberts as the Vice President to lead global public relations (PR) for Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation.

Roberts is expected to oversee Hyundai and Kia’s global communications efforts to further highlight the transformation both companies are going through, the Seoul-based automotive group said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Hyundai and Kia are undergoing major business transformations under their mid-to-long-term business plans, Strategy 2025 and Plan S.

“Under the strategy, both companies plan to present new forms of mobility products and services. Hyundai and Kia will also actively introduce eco-friendly vehicles to move a step closer to a carbon-neutral future,” Hyundai added.