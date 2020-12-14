The 23-year old Ghanaian multi-talented singer and songwriter, NaaNa Blu on Adom Entertainment Hall Show hosted by MikeTwo revealed that she is still a virgin.

NaaNa Blu who has just released her debut EP called ‘This Is Highlife’ which has hit close to 10K streams already on apple music was on Adom 106.3 FM to promote the EP where she was asked whether she was a virgin by a Facebook User and she responded, “Yes I am a virgin’.

Stream On Apple Music

“I am searching for a boyfriend,” NaaNa responded when the host asked her about her relationship status. “I want someone who will love me just as I am”.

Listeners of the program were full of excitement for the “This Is Highlife” EP.