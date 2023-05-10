“I am committed to serving you” – Nana Oye

“I am committed to serving you. Give me the nod, vote for me on Saturday, May 13, and allow me to implement projects and programmes to make Adentan a great constituency,” Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has remarked.

On party development, Nana Oye told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that she would promote the formation of a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Branch Support Fund for all branches, and a Special Assistance Fund for Cadres, including seed money.

Nana Oye who served as a former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection stated as part of her efforts to wrestle the Adentan Parliamentary Seat from the incumbent and represent the NDC in Election 2024.

“I will set up two satellite constituency offices in Adentan South in Amanhyira and Adentan North in Ogbojo to boost the party’s mobilisation efforts and provide locals with skills development services”, she noted.

Nana Oye, a seasoned gender advocate, assured the delegates and residents of Adentan that the NDC satellite offices, in collaboration with the main constituency office, would provide continuous registration of prospective new members, capacity building and training, and act as a sales point for party paraphernalia.

“I will ensure the establishment of IT and Administrative Secretariats in all wards, strengthen the capacity of all ward executives for effective ward coordination in election management and collation of election results, and establish a functioning secretariat at the Constituency Office with a strong IT directorate,” Nana Oye stated.

She said as part of the campaign and personal efforts to transform the constituency a “Nana Oye Adentan Transformation Blueprint,” was launched which aims to boost development potential, attract investors, protect the disadvantaged, and foster a business-friendly environment.

“Adentan Constituency, a cosmopolitan community, has frequently been delegated in the distribution of the national cake as some suburbs are described as affluent residential areas,” Nana Oye noted.

“The proper development of Adentan would help reduce pressure on the Central Business District, accelerate economic development, and improve the status of all residents,” said Nana Oye former Executive Director of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Ghana).

The former steering committee member of the International Consortium on Medical Abortion and an advisory member of the International Consortium on Realising Reproductive Rights stated that “my experience in both the public and private sectors would serve as my backbone to create an enabling environment for job creation.”

The Nana Oye Adentan Transformation Blueprint would prioritize youth and women empowerment, human rights protection and advocacy, and the development of artisans, carpenters, plumbers, steel benders, tailors, seamstresses, caterers, hairdressers, petty traders, and professionals.

Nana Oye revealed that the Adentan Transformation Blueprint would establish an ‘Adentan Job Centre’ to assist job seekers, particularly the youth, as well as microcredit facilities for our women, as well as school feeding contracts, school uniform contracts, and skill training for Adentan women.

The programme also focuses on the establishment of the Adentan Small Businesses Support Bureau, which would provide financial facilities, advisory services like as company registration, and start-up assistance in collaboration with the Ghana Enterprise Agency.

A Special Assistance Fund for the Elderly would be established as part of the plan, as would a ‘Special Adentan Artisans Enhancement Project’ to secure contracts for Artisans and strengthen their skill capacities.

The Nana Oye Adentan Transformation Blueprint also includes the introduction of a ‘Free Apprenticeship Programme’ for adolescents interested in training as artisans, as well as scholarships for needy but talented Adentan students.

Nana Oye is a former Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative Africa Regional Coordinator. Special remedial and top-up sessions would be organised for Junior High School (JHS) pupils as part of the endeavour to improve their performance.

Extra classes will also be provided for Senior High School (SHS) pupils on vacation. Aid with SHS and university placements, as well as assistance to the parents of the three best BECE candidates from Adentan’s 19 Basic Schools.

The Nana Oye Adentan Transformation Blueprint would also establish Best Teacher Awards for Adentan JHS Teachers in all courses.

The Nana Oye Adentan Transformation Blueprint would liaise with and persuade the proper authorities to secure the upgrading of road infrastructure, the construction of a SHS in Agyirigano, and the establishment of a tertiary hospital in Gbentaana or Manmomo.

As part of her attempts to improve Adentan, the season gender advocate and barrister stated that she would campaign for public works to alleviate the periodic floods and support the establishment of mobile children’s libraries and computer centres in Otano, New Adentan Manhee, and New Legon.