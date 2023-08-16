I am different from other politicians – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, has urged party delegates to choose him as the presidential candidate because he stands out from other politicians and backs up his words with action.

He said his over 35 years of experience in both politics and business distinguishes him from other politicians, and he aims to employ a realistic approach to change the country’s fortunes.

“This is the first time in the history of this country that you are going to have somebody who has both political and business experience for over 35 years. With the combination of politics and business, I stand out.”

Mr. Agyapong made the remark during an interview with the media in Accra аѕ part of his campaign to get support from party delegates for his presidential bid.

The Assin Central Legislator also added that as a businessperson, his work distinguishes him from other politicians because he has established numerous businesses and employed many people across the country.

He stated that the business challenges he has faced in Ghana provided him with the experience to identify some of the nation’s problems, such as honesty, patriotism, and discipline.

Mr. Agyapong also touted his success in creating thousands of jobs for Ghanaians, claiming that no other politician had ever done so.

“So, if those who could not even create five hundred jobs are seen as capable of ruling this country how much more an individual who has over 7000 workers in this country” he stated.