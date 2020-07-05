Madam Hillary Boaten the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Chairperson, has expressed disappointment over the cancellation of the 2020 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations scheduled to take place in Nigeria.

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) President Ahmad Ahmad on Tuesday in a meeting with Stakeholders canceled the 2020 AWCON due to the global pandemic however, rescheduled the Men’s tourney billed for next year in January to 2022 in Cameroon.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, she said “ I’m disappointed the 2020 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations has been canceled due to the Coronavirus.

“I’m disappointed for the players who were looking forward to qualifying for the tournament.

“But listening to the CAF President, the decision was made purely due to the global pandemic. We will train and partake in some international friendly tournament to get prepared for the competition in 2022,” she said.

The 2022 AWCON will serve as a qualification tourney for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia.

When asked whether Ghana make it to the quadrennial competition in Australia, she said “absolutely, Ghana will qualify and will make a mark at the competition.

“I believe in Ghana’s quality. All we need is the to moral support with finance and preparedness to take the world.”

Madam Boaten called on Corporate entities to support Women’s football in Ghana.

