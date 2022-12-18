I am impressed with progress of my team – Annor Walker

Annor Walker, Head Coach of the Black Galaxies has said the team has seen a lot of progress, after three weeks of preparations and is confident they will excel in the Championship of African Nations tournament (CHAN) in Algeria next month.

He said the outcome of the two friendly games against Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities was an indication of the fact that things were getting better.

“It’s an improved side, but we are yet to get there. We are still working hard to be better than what we are now,” he added.

According to the Coach, he was looking forward to some international friendlies before the start of the competition, adding that it would give the team the needed competition before the start of the tournament.

“It’s my wish that we have some international friendlies, but since the GFA is yet to organise that, we would play some top clubs in Ghana before leaving for the tournament,” he stated.

Coach Walker said, he was looking forward to leading the team to the finals of the competition and possibly win the trophy for Ghana, because they have the quality to excel.

“My target is to get to the finals and if it’s the will of God that I should win the tournament, I would be more grateful to the Almighty,” he noted.

Ghana would be making a fourth appearance at the biennial competition in the North African country in January following previous appearances in 2009, 2011 and 2014.