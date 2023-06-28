I am not ashamed to discuss my past – Perez Muzik

With his real name Frank Nii Okai, Perez Muzik as known in the show biz industry says before beginning his career as a gospel musician, he was once a circular musician and a beats maker.

“It has not been an easy journey taking Christ as my personal savior and also having the calling to do gospel music. It is a journey where I have taken it one day at a time in growth. Prior to doing gospel music I had done circular music and also produced beats for some big artists including Tinny”

The musician was speaking after a stunning performance at a mega all-night service at the Breaking Yoke Ministry International at Klagon where thousands of people gather under the anointing and direction of the end time Prophet, Prophet Dr Cephas Kwame Kpegah.

Perez music noted that although he had a Christian mother who was strong with church and the things of God, he on the contrary was worldly.

“before receiving the call, I dared God because I was fully canal and had little believe in the gospel. I lived my life anyhow and I have done everything some that the world has to offer from drinking alcohol to all the other things you can think of” he narrated.

He added that” after I started with urban gospel and some circular songs without getting the needed hit, a couple of friends in the industry advised me to go to see some juju men and consult other powers to help push my music career; but I turned down all those proposals”

He mentioned that “I am never ashamed to give my testimony because of what God has done for me. Before receiving Christ, there was a prayer service on a school park where I first had an encounter with God after I had reluctantly followed my mom to a prayer meeting. For seven years I never attended church. I looked very innocent but I did a lot of awful things and lived a very wayward life but yet looked very innocent”.

Mr Okai a.k.a Perez Music continued that “ at that prayer meeting I had an encounter with God which confirmed to me that God is supreme. After that encounter I locked up myself in the room for some months where I did away with television and radio as I seek the face of God for divine intervention and direction”

He said after that time with God in his closet for a month, he later released his album Blema Tesa in 2019 which became a hit song.

“ I sort the face of God because at some point, I realize things had delayed in my life and I wasn’t growing in the things of God. My mother had tried without success to force me to find Jesus but to no avail until that evening I followed him to that prayer meeting where the prophetess located me and gave me a word and told me about a secret pain in my body that I was enduring for years without telling anyone”.

Perez added that “I have done everything that I have to do to enjoy in life but I found no satisfaction and happiness in the things of the world until I found Jesus”.

He said one word from God will take you for the rest of your life. Whereas one bottle of alcohol on the other hand could get one intoxicated and wake up the next day with migraine and problems for the rest of your life” he intimated

He thus mentioned that he is not ashamed to give his testimony because his testimony could save a soul.

The Founder and Leader of the Breaking Yoke Ministry International, Prophet Cephas Kwame Kpegah Tamakloe on his part implored on the congregant to lean on Christ and endeavor to have a prophet to direct their path.

Breaking Yoke Ministry International is an end time Ministry with God’s ordained prophet through whom God has used over the years to save lives and shape destinies.

The revered man of God in the month of May, held a mega 30 nights with the prophet where God used him for wonders. He later gave out about four thousand pieces of prayer mantle to the congregants at its mega friday all night service.

As part of efforts to spread the gospel, Prophet Kpegah is taking the word of God to the door step of the people by organizing a powerful miracle prophetic crusade at Ashaiman in the month of July.