I Am Not Sponsoring Anybody In Court Against Our 2024 Candidate – Bosome Freho DCE

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, Hon Kofi Adu Amoateng has debunked claims made by some individuals within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in district, accusing him of sponsoring Mr Amoah Gyami a former NPP constituency chairman for Bosome Freho in a court case against Nana Kwame Asafo Adjaye, the 2024 NPP parliamentary candidate for Bosome Freho.

According to Hon Kofi Adu Amoateng, the accusations levelled against him are palpable falsehood and he sees that as an attempt to tarnish his hard-won reputation and goodwill with his people.

Before the NPP parliamentary primaries in December 2023, the former Bosome Freho NPP chairman, Mr Amoah Gyami filed a writ at a Kumasi High Court to restrain Nana Kwame Asafo Adjaye Ayeh from contesting the parliamentary primaries by placing a court injunction on him.

The DCE, Hon Adu Amoateng is however urging the public to disregard those unfounded and false accusations levelled against him and stated that the fact that he is sponsoring Mr. Amoah Gyami is false and a calculated attempt by the perpetrator to tarnish his image and so everybody should treat it as figment of the perpetrator’s own imagination.

He stated that; “I have been a constituency Secretary for 14 yrs and have always supported the party’s chosen parliamentary candidates even if I didn’t support his campaign during primaries. That the plaintiff is a matured indigene of Bosome Freho for that matter Asiwa and has lived there for 75yrs, he has been the constituency chairman for our party for 20yrs (from 1992 to 2012”

Hon Kofi Adu Amoateng also noted that, “I am a true member of New Patriotic Party and once a choice is made by delegates who am I to decide otherwise I am more than ready to work with the pc Mr. Kwame Asafo Agyei Ayeh so as to break the 8. The plaintiff started his agitation long before parliamentary primaries. I want to assure my appointing authority and my constituents that parliamentary primaries is over and very soon active campaign for my party will start with full swing and will not do anything to disappoint anybody.”