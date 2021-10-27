“I am passionate about road safety” – Lawrence Tetteh

The Reverend Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, a Ghanaian International Evangelist, has called on both commuters and pedestrians to act as ambassadors of road safety and to hold firmly on road safety advocacy to help curb road accident.

Rev. Tetteh said: “I am passionate about road safety and therefore we need a collective advocacy as Ghanaian. We must confront the problem with a united front and oneness in mind to say no more to accident.

“We should all be ambassadors for road safety, once as a people, if we all become ambassadors of road safety in our small ways, we can curb the situation of road accident that is plaguing our country”.

Rev. Tetteh stated at the Ghana News Agency-Tema Regional Office and Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) road safety campaign platform, that the church is doing its best, taking people out of drunkenness and keeping people from having a reckless life and providing them with a decent life devoid of stress.

The GNA-Tema road safety campaign is a continuous educational platform given to stakeholders to speak to their constituents on how best to contribute to making the country’s road safer and crash free.

Rev. Dr. Tetteh said, “if we should take a critical look at road accident, we always think drunk drivers contribute higher per cent of road accident but it is not true, because it is not everybody who get drunk who drives, rather the percentage of drunk driving accident is very low”.

Dr Tetteh added that over 50 per cent of drivers on the roads did not understand the road sign, which he termed as very pathetic. They don’t even know the meaning of traffic lights and the difference between the red, yellow and the green light.

“Sometimes they think since no one is coming from the left and the right they can just move and pass by without someone noticing,” he said.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, the Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency, urged Ghanaians to take personal responsibility while using the roads.

“When we are on the roads, the first line of safety is you, you must put your personal safety into your hands. Don’t expect the driver to take charge of your life,” He added.

He said life was more important than wherever one was going through at any given time as such, it was better to adhere to the road regulations than being in a hurry to cross the road to be involved in accidents.

Mr Ameyibor called on journalist to help and support the Security Services especially the MTTD to raise awareness on road safety in the country.

He said, whatever happens on the road affected all Ghanaians in one way or the other, because “we all use the road, either as a driver, pedestrian or passenger”.

Mr Ameyibor said in view of the devastation of road crashes, every institution must play its role effectively to ensure that everyone protect his or her life on the road.

The GNA Tema Regional Manager also called for patience on the road, “we cannot commit mistakes on the roads, any blunder could lead to the death of someone or destruction of properties or injuries”.