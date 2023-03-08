I am proud of my achievements – Akufo-Addo

The President, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he is proud of the achievements of his government with regards to the developments in the country’s road sector.

According to the president, a large amount of money that the country borrows, goes into road construction and the subject of roads also constitute a large number of questions that arise in the House of Legislature.

During his State of the Nation Address (SONA) before Parliament on Wednesday, 8 March 2023, the president indicated that roads have been a priority of the people whenever he tours the country.

“As I go around the country, I hear the pleas for roads, schools, hospitals, and, as the rainy season comes, I wish, as every other Ghanaian does, that we would have built more drains than we have. And I wish we had the resources to do more,” the President stated.

He said: “I am proud of the amount of work that we have done, especially in the road sector. Roads constitute the largest number of questions asked in this House by Members of Parliament; a large amount of the monies we borrow are for road construction. Shall we dare stop constructing roads?”

President Akufo-Addo noted that his government has constructed more roads than any government under the 4th Republic.

“Mr Speaker, I would like to state categorically that this Government has built more roads than any government in the history of the 4th Republic, and Mr Speaker, the details of all these roads are attached in the annex to this Message,” he said.

The president further noted that he had to make details of the roads his government has worked on so far available for evidence sake.

“I have done so because, last year, when I made a similar pronouncement, I was met with howls and gasps of incredulity from the Minority benches, and so I thought it appropriate, this time, to present it as an annex to the Statement, which will be part of Hansard,” he avered.