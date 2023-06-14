I am ready for Madagascar clash – Coach Hughton

Chris Hughton Head Coach of the Black Stars has said his team will be much ready for the clash against Madagascar on Sunday, and will not be affected by the absence of some players.

The Black Stars of Ghana go into Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with some key players, including Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, and Inaki Williams, all missing out through injuries.

According to Coach Hughton, the absence of some key players would provide the opportunity for others to prove their worth, adding that he had a very good squad for each game.

“The biggest part of management is adaptability. This is not the first camp. We have a good squad, and it is an opportunity for somebody else.

“This is an international team, and there is no absolute standout starting 11, so whatever the number of the squad, all players are pushing to start,” he said at a presser ahead of the match.

When asked about his expectations for Sunday’s Clash, Hughton said that he anticipated a difficult match, especially playing against an opponent who are in desperate search of points.

“We expect a difficult game because Madagascar are playing at home and they need the results, but it would be up to our performance to see what the outcome would be, and we would have a team that would be ready.

“There is not one opponent we see as an easy opponent, and Madagascar would be no different,” Hughton said.

The Black Stars of Ghana are expected to depart for Madagascar on Thursday as they get ready for the encounter, needing a win to secure a place at next year’s AFCON in Cote D’ Ivoire.