I am ready to work with all stakeholders  – New GES Boss

Dr Eric Nkansah, the new Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has assured the government of his readiness to work very hard to uplift the image of the Service.

Dr Nkansah also pledged to work diligently with all the stakeholders, including the teacher unions, agencies and other professional bodies in the education space.

He said having taught at various levels of education and also with experience as a Director at the Education Ministry, he was familiar with issues relating to education development and ready to contribute to its development.

This was in a statement to the Ghana News Agency in Accra after Dr Nkansah on Monday, introduced himself to the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, as he assumed office after his appointment by the President last week.

He said he would be meeting various stakeholders in the sector to share ideas towards the development of the sector.

Dr Adutwum commended Dr Nkansah on his appointment and pledged to support him in the realisation of the objectives of the government to improve the education sector.

He urged him to get down to the teaching and non-teaching staff of schools to know about their challenges for redress.

“Go and meet teachers and listen to them. Make your employees happy, if they are happy, they would work very hard to get the best outcomes for you,” he said.

“As a matter of fact, teachers in the country deserve the best and let’s work hard to make them happy,” he said.