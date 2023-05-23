I am still for Bawumia – Christiana Sakyi refutes defection claims

Affable and hardworking New Patriotic Party(NPP) Patriot based in the United Kingdom, Miss Christiana Sakyi, has refuted reports that she’s ditched the Bawumia Camp and is now supporting Alan Kyerematen for the party’s upcoming Flagbearer race.

There have been reports that Miss Sakyi described as a known firebrand and an effective organiser who is the UK’s Women Organiser for Team Bawumia, had defected to the Alan Camp because she believed he was the only one with a clear cut plan to lead the country.

However, Miss Christiana Sakyi described the publication as malicious and false.

“I Christiana Sakyi, by this statement disassociate my person from this cheap attempt to tarnish my reputation and seemingly create disaffection for me by some party apparatchiks. While I understand that politics is not without competition and the occasional banter, It is sad that a personal relation would be abused to depict untruth in such a way.”

She urged all patriots to disregard the earlier publication claiming she’s defected and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

Miss Sakyi added: “I emphatically state and reaffirm my belief in and support to the DMB 2024 agenda.”