I am still the leader of the ARS Church – Rev. Nyeenyami Wovenu

The High Priest and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Apostles Revelation Society (ARS) Church, Rev. Nyeenyami Etsey Wovenu has said that he remains and is still the leader of the church.

Rev. Wovenu was reacting to recent media reports that he had been removed from office as the leader of the ARS Church.

In an interview with this reporter at New Tadzewu in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region, the man of God said, contrary to some recent publications describing him as “former leader” of the ARS and that he had been removed from that position, he is still the High Priest and Chairman of the Church’s Governing Council and that “no individual or group of people can remove me as High Priest – my calling is a divine one ordained by the Almighty God.”

The High Priest said, the group of people behind the said publications were disgruntled members of the previous Governing Council of the Church which was dissolved and it’s members dismissed for various acts of misconduct that breached the Church’s doctrines and covenants.

He said those individuals had no moral justification for their actions, calling on the general public to disregard the said publications and the individuals behind them.

He noted that there was never any meeting at which any such decision for his removal was taken otherwise, he as the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Church would be aware.

Rev. Wovenu said it had been brought to his attention and that of the Governing Council that the same individuals had also opened various bank accounts and were asking congregants to channel their tithes, offerings and other donations through such accounts describing the acts as “criminal” adding that “such acts have the potential of bringing the name of the Church into disrepute and should be condemned.”

The man of God said the individuals behind those acts will be dealt with according to law in due time.

The ARS leader advised all members of the Church worldwide, to be wary of those “miscreants” saying “any member of the Church who does business with such individuals does so at their own risk.”

He said he was committed to ensuring that peace prevailed among the leadership of the Church and among the congregants at all times.

The man of God used the opportunity to advise media organizations to be circumspect in their reportage and to crosscheck facts before publishing in the interest of peace and national cohesion.