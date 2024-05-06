I am the only artiste who can fill the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena – DJ Azonto

Amapiano King DJ Azonto has confidently stated that he is the only Ghanaian artiste who can fill the 20,000-capacity 02 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

Medikal’s recent successful concert at the 02 Indigo has sparked a debate on social media with users arguing that no Ghanaian artistes can fill up the main O2 arena.

But according to DJ Azonto, he will become the first Ghanaian artiste to achieve that feat because he has got the potential to pull a massive crowd to the O2 arena.

“I can fill the O2 Arena with ease with no supporting artistes. I have got what it takes to entertain the crowd for more than two hours.

“When I released my first hit song, I didn’t know it would be that huge but see what happened. So I believe I can fill up the O2 arena.

The “Fa No Fom” hitmaker has graced some big shows in the United States of America, United Kingdom and Germany, just to mention a few.