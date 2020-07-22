Charles Kwabla Akonnor Head Coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars has expressed his belief in the principles of former Executive Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko Dr. K.K. Sarpong.

Dr. Sarpong during his term at Kotoko said “Se wunim coachie aa, yen su yenim shw33,” to wit “if you know how to coach the fans also know how to watch football”.

According to Coach Akonnor, he has much respect for football fans because he is of the belief that, they have a good understanding of the game and can make meaningful suggestions.

“Never underrate the football fans you see in the stands. They know who a good and bad player is. They have been following the game for long and understands everything about it.

“That is why i learn and listen to everyone before i take decisions.

“I have learned from fans, administrators, and the media. That is why i believe in the saying if you know how to coach the fans also know how to watch,” he told the GNA Sports in an interview.

According to the coach, though he handles the national team, the Black Stars he was still learning new things each day.

“I learn each day. I learn about new tactics and the latest development in the game. It is my aim to improve on the play of each player in the national team to have improved collective performance,” he added.

Coach Akonnor is yet to play his first game since his appointment as the coronavirus pandemic has disorganised football activities on the globe.

