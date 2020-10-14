Emmanuel Arhin, artiste manager for Ghanaian female songstress, Sista Afia has regretted his actions during a show abroad where he blew $3000 at a Casino in Canada.

According to Bossu Kule as he is popularly referred, a music tour in Canada with his artiste and Fameye did bring in some good proceeds but spent his share of money at the Casino.

“I once squandered my share of proceeds from a show. Almost 3000 dollars was gone within few hours. Fameye warned me, but I didn’t listen,” he told Sammy Flex on Showbiz Agenda.

He refuted any assertions of sensual relationship with his artiste, Sista Afia clarifying that he has a wife and kids.

He also revealed that Sista Afia has some big projects coming up including a song with Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and some international artistes.