I Bribed Anas To Discard Number 12 Scandal – Nyantakyi

Disgraced former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, reveals he paid $100,000 to investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and his investigative group, Tiger Eye P. I., in an attempt to thwart the release of the investigative video, Number 12, which sooner or later led to his deposition.

In June 2018, Anas released a video investigation that captured the 55-year-old along with several other football administrators and officials compromising the integrity of the game at a monumental scale.

The Number 12: When Greed and Corruption Become the Norm, is an investigative documentary by Ghanaian award-winning journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and his investigative group, Tiger Eye P. I., which premiered on 6 June 2018, sought to highlight the level of corruption in football and among football administrators in Ghana. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) provided technical support for the investigation and secured the right to show it to a global audience.

Nyantakyi resigned from all his roles at the GFA, CAF, and FIFA and was in the end handed a lifetime ban from football, which later got reduced to 15 years.

However, according to the former CAF Vice President, Anas held out for $150,000 through his lawyers, to unpublish the story, but he could only come up with $100,000.

Nyantakyi then divulged Anas’ lawyers told him the $100, 000 was inadequate and so they went ahead to air the video.

“Before the video was released, a former colleague at the GFA Exco, Adam Munkaila, took me to Anas’ lawyers, a certain Kwame Gyan, a lecturer at Legon. I met him at his residence around Westland and he told me Anas was his student and had informed him he needed $150,000 to kill the story.

“I had never been to his house before. I gave them $100,000, but they told me the amount was inadequate and later went ahead to release the video,” he said in an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV Tuesday morning.

“After the video came out, I asked for a refund and even the refund was done in pieces. Today, they would bring $20,000, and the next day another $10,000. They were giving me stories, but eventually I got everything back,” he said.

Nyantakyi has indicated his intention to contest in the Ejisu by-election following the demise of the Member of Parliament of the area, John Kumah.

He will contest on the ticket of the NPP. However, Kwesi Nyantakyi will face off with other contenders.

Abena Pokuaa Boaitey, better known as ‘Ejisu Bronii,’ is also gunning for her fifth comeback as a four-time contender.

Wife of the NPP’s Bono Region Chairman, Portia Acheampong Abronye, and Helena Mensah, the current presiding member of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, have also given notice of their desire to contest for the NPP ticket.

Besides, former Presiding Member of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, Michael Owusu, and the current Constituency Chairman, Kofi Agyapong, are expected to fight it out alongside 2nd Vice Chairman Kwabena Boateng, as they have all expressed interest in the race.

Dr Evans Duah, a lecturer at the Akenten Appiah Menkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, has also thrown his hat into the ring.

John Kumah’s wife has yet to announce if she will give it a trial.

Credit: additional information sourced from MyJoyOnline