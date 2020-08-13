Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide has refuted media reports purporting that he is on an agenda to tarnish the legacy of Ghana’s former President, John Agyekum Kufour.

In a Thursday, August 13, 2020 edition of the pro-opposition Daily Post Newspaper, the paper published a story headlined “Akufo-Addo unleashes Pius Hadzide on J.A Kufuor to denigrate the ex-President’s legacy.”

But the Deputy Minister in a statement cited by NewsGhana stressed for the records that the said publication is not only false but ill-intended.

“It is only a further attempt by a discredited newspaper to soil the good image of the President, H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and I and to cause enmity between the two venerable statesmen; John Agyekum Kufour and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“At no point has there been any attempt to bring to disrepute the legacy of the former President J.A. Kufuor nor has the President directed me on any such agenda. Indeed it is the desire of the current administration to improve upon and safeguard the legacy of the high performing J.A. Kufour administration in which Nana Akufo Addo served with distinction. It can not and will never be that I or anyone within the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition will seek to belittle the legacy of the former President.”

Describing the publication as clearly motivated by hatred and ill-will, Mr. Hadzide called on the public to treat the said publication and its content with the greatest contempt it deserves.

“It is only a deranged person who will seek to belittle the contribution of former President J.A. Kuffuor to the development of this country. Indeed, the New Patriotic Party(NPP) has proven through Ex-president Kufour and President Akufo-Addo that it is the only party truly committed to and capable of delivering development to Ghana through the many policies it has implemented.”

“I advice the writer, the newspaper, their paymasters and sponsors from within the National Democratic Congress to rather apply themselves and expend their resources on discussing and resolving the obvious cracks, bickering and divisions within their ranks as evidenced by the publication of a book by one of the advisors-in-chief to their Flagbearer John Mahama denigrating their Founder,” The statement added.

See full press statement below

PRESS RELEASE