I dedicate all awards to preterm babies- Founder of Jay Foundation

Naa Kuorkor Mayne-Eghan, Founder of Jay Foundation, a non-governmental organisation devoted to ensuring that pre-mature babies survive in Ghana has dedicated all awards received in honour of all preterm babies and those who could not survive during the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) period.

According to the 6-time award winning Foundation Boss, it was important to always keep track of the safety of neonates by providing the essential needs required for their survival.

The enthusiastic leader of Jay Foundation made these assertions after she was crowned “Philanthropy and Charity” personality at the recent Forty Under 40 Awards held in Accra, where she gave a clarion call on stakeholders to never relent on their efforts in making the NICUs a safer haven for these vulnerable babies.

In an interview, the Indefatigable young Lady reiterated her commitment to do more philanthropic works with support from the foundation’s formidable team members to help neonates survive at the NICUs.

On her part, Jay Foundation would continually render a selfless service by ensuring that preterm babies survive through the acquisition of needed equipment, care, and medical attention and also ensure that preterm mothers are not emotionally and psychologically daunted.

Safeguarding the needs of preterm babies, the Award-winning Founder admonished stakeholders and specialists to prioritise neonatal health care as a critical aspect of healthcare delivery since these babies are fragile and susceptible to complications.

Adding that, it was important for neonatal health to be seen as a very crucial part of healthcare and be approached in providing for its essential needs as a matter of urgency, while the help of preterm babies should be regarded as a multi-sectoral approach where everybody must be involved in helping these babies.

She expressed profound appreciation to her amazing team members made up of 15 parents and passionate about the cause igniting hopes for parents and building a brighter tomorrow for preterm babies to healthily thrive after the NICU stages.

The Founder also commended donors in Ghana and abroad for their unrelenting support to the foundation in order to embark on its projects and also prayed for blessings in every aspect of their lives for their indelible impacts.

She applauded Medical Directors and Nurses working at all NICU’s for their staunch support to these innocent babies and prayed for God’s blessings upon their lives.

Some of the awards won by the foundation include, Forty Under 40 Awards, Humanitarian Awards Global, Youth Excellence Awards, Hero of Do Ghana Good, among other citations to commend her successful interventions for preterm babies.

Over the years, Jay Foundation grabbed two awards in 2020, received one award in 2021 and topped up with three more to the foundation’s success story in 2022, and hopeful to be honoured with more awards in other nominations slated for the months ahead.

Recounting on the success story of Jay Foundation, the Founder said since its inception in 2019, it has made donations of more than GhC 300,000 to NICUs (Neonatal Intensive Care Units) in ten hospitals and medical facilities in the country to support preterm babies, their mothers, and staff of the hospitals.

The facilities she said include the Tema General Hospital, Nsawam, Korle Bu, Shai Osudoku, Keta Hospitals, Battor Catholic, Wenchi Hospital, Bamboi Polyclinic, Banda District Hospital and Jama Polyclinic.

“Items donated included digital thermometers, digital weighing scales, suction machines, pulse oximeters, nasal prongs, baby cots, cot sheets, bedsheets, drip stands, kangaroo Mother Care clothes, baby wipes, napkins, sanitisers, baby clothing, cleaning materials, among others,” the advocate enumerated.

By Nii Arday