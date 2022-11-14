I did not ask any prospective investor to pay USD200, 000 – Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has denied asking any prospective investor to pay USD200,000 to him as “appearance fees” before investing in Ghana.

The Vice President was responding to a video posted by Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, on his social media handle showing Mr Charles Adu Boahen, the Minister of State for Finance, allegedly using the name of the Vice President to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors.

“My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities,” Dr Bawumia wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

“My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors,” he said.

“I would like to state that if what the Minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a Minister of state is untenable. He should be dismissed summarily and investigated,” he added.

“I am not aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed appearance fee.”

In the yet to be aired investigative documentary, Mr Adu Boahen was alleged to have told supposed investors in the United Arab Emirates that the Vice President only needed USD200,000 from an investor as an “appearance fee” or token before being allowed to invest in Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a statement from the presidency, subsequently terminated the appointment of Mr Adu Boahen after speaking to him on the allegations.

Mr Adu Boahen, in a social media post, denied the allegations and said he had resigned from his position to pave way for investigations.