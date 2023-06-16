I did not predict outcome of 2024 presidential elections – Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has refuted claims that he predicted the 2024 presidential elections would be contested between former President John Mahama and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Bagbin denied making any specific predictions about the election outcome during his visit to the Yagbonwura in Damongo as part of the 30th-anniversary celebrations of uninterrupted Parliamentary democracy in Ghana.

In a statement released by the Parliament’s Public Affairs Directorate, Bagbin clarified that his reference to the two politicians at the event was not meant as a prediction.

Instead, he emphasized the importance of ensuring adequate representation for the people in northern Ghana at the highest levels of political leadership, which should be a source of pride for them.

“The Speaker made reference to the two politicians at the said event, but it was not an exercise in prediction,” the statement said.

“He suggested that what should be of interest to the people in northern Ghana, in which context he was speaking, is that they will be well represented at the apex of Ghana’s political structure, and that should be a source of pride to them.”

The statement implored the media to exercise caution while reporting and to refrain from sensationalizing news that can potentially stoke division in the country.

He reiterated his commitment to working with all members of Parliament, regardless of their political affiliation, to achieve the common good of all Ghanaians.