I did not stage my arrest to court sympathy votes in 2016- Ashai Odamtten

Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, Issac Ashai Odamtten has rebutted assertions that he staged his arrest in the run-up to the 2020 elections to court sympathy votes.

Hon Isaac Ashai Odamtten was reported to have been arrested on the eve of his last day campaign on charges of malfeasance during his tenure as the Mayor of Tema.

The news of his arrest led to a widespread protest by residents of Tema Newtown which led to some individuals damaging party properties belonging to the NPP in the Tema East Constituency.

Analysts suggest the said arrest courted some form of sympathy votes for the former Mayor resulting in his victory at the polls to unseat the then Tema East MP, Titus Glover who was accused of masterminding causing the arrest of his successor.

However, speaking on Anidaso Tv’s flagship program, Anidaso Morning Show hosted by PeeKay, the Hon. Ashai Odamtten debunked assertions that he orchestrated his own arrest in a deliberate move to make the then MP Titus Glover unpopular.

He said his arrest was politically motivated by some individuals who were threatened by his support base and earlier projections that saw him as a front-runner in the run-up to the parliamentary elections.

“Peekay, I was accused of diverting an amount of 5 7 million Ghana cedis funds of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, a claim which was cooked up by my detractors just to make me unpopular in the eyes of the public. How can I stage my arrest when my people needed me”, he said.

The MP who has been in office for a little over 24 months touted the Back to School Project, the MP’s ICT and cod8jdg m4 project for school-going children, among other initiatives as some of his achievements. He said other projects such as the MP’s library project, Entrepreneurship, and skills development program amongst others, are initiatives he intends to undertake in the coming year.